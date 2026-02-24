Person found dead after house fire in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A person died in a house fire in Mount Airy, Maryland, on Monday, officials said.

Firefighters with the Mount Airy Fire Station arrived at the 13900 block of Foggy Bottom Drive to find flames showing through the roof. Upon entering, crews discovered fire on the first floor extending into the attic.

A large hole had burned through the first floor, limiting access to part of the home and creating additional hazards for firefighters.

Crews from Frederick, Carroll, Howard, and Montgomery counties took 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the victim — whose identity has not been released — beneath debris. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office will conduct the death investigation. Damage estimates have not yet been determined.