One dead, two injured in Frederick stabbing

FREDERICK, Md. — An investigation is underway in Frederick after three people were stabbed Monday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Danielle Drive at 6:01 a.m. and found three victims in serious condition.

Medical personnel provided aid, but one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident or video surveillance from the area should contact Detective Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or email KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org.