Messy rainy ride this morning along I-70 between Frederick, Washington Counties

FREDERICK, Md. — A messy rainy ride this morning along I-70.

Two crashes occurred hours apart, making for a difficult rush hour commute between Washington and Frederick Counties.

The first incident occurred around 2:15am, inside a work zone at St. Paul Road, near Hancock.

State Highway officials tell us a truck overturned carrying thousands of pounds of lettuce.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for a prolonged period of time.

Then around 4:30am, a tractor-trailer and SUV collided on westbound I-70 at MD 75 in New Market.

The collision sent one vehicle off the roadway into a wooded area, leaving at least one person hospitalized.

A helicopter was originally dispatched to transport the injured individual, but due to weather conditions the flight was grounded.

An ambulance responded instead.

The interstate reopened just after 7am.