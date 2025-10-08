Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFrederick County

Actions

Messy rainy ride this morning along I-70 between Frederick, Washington Counties

Lettuce truck
Lettuce truck
I-70 traffic
Posted
and last updated

FREDERICK, Md. — A messy rainy ride this morning along I-70.

Two crashes occurred hours apart, making for a difficult rush hour commute between Washington and Frederick Counties.

The first incident occurred around 2:15am, inside a work zone at St. Paul Road, near Hancock.

State Highway officials tell us a truck overturned carrying thousands of pounds of lettuce.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for a prolonged period of time.

Then around 4:30am, a tractor-trailer and SUV collided on westbound I-70 at MD 75 in New Market.

The collision sent one vehicle off the roadway into a wooded area, leaving at least one person hospitalized.

A helicopter was originally dispatched to transport the injured individual, but due to weather conditions the flight was grounded.

An ambulance responded instead.

The interstate reopened just after 7am.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR