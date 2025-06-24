Man accused of murdering mother-in-law, assaulting woman in Frederick County

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law in Walkersville.

On June 22, Frederick County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene in the 8400 block of Foresight Lane and found the victim, 68-year-old Christine Liboula, dead inside of a home.

After the autopsy was finished, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore found that Liboula's manner of death was homicide, with injuries consistent with strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Investigators later discovered that the night before, Pavel Obambe had assaulted another woman in the home where all three individuals lived.

Police say Liboula tried to stop the assault.

The woman who was being assaulted left later that night, while Liboula stayed and was later found dead by family the next day.

Obambe was taken into custody and was charged with first- and second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and false imprisonment.

Authorities say there is no belief that there are additional suspects involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information related to this incident, contact detectives at 301-600-2817.