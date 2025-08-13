'It cost me my safety': Frederick man to serve 12 years in prison for first degree assault

41-year-old Logan Hakeem Young was sentenced to 25 years in the Division of Corrections for first-degree assault of his significant other.

Young pled guilty to the assault charge on April 30, 2025.

Frederick Police arrived at 1786 Eagle Rock Lane for a call regarding a physical domestic disturbance.

A 32-year-old woman called 911 around 11am on August 24, 2024, saying she had been punched in the face and strangled multiple times earlier in the day by her partner, Young.

She also reported that Young had threatened her with a weapon.

At the scene, officers saw physical signs of abuse and strangulation on the 32-year-old. She was taken to Frederick Health Hospital.

Young was found and arrested at an area diner later that day at 3:20pm.

In court, the State read from the Victim Impact Statement, “I ignored warning signs; it cost me my safety.”

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith stated, “Strangulation in domestic violence cases is a deadly form of assault. We know that a victim of domestic violence who has been strangled, even once, is 750% more likely to be killed by their abuser in the future. The State’s Attorney’s Office works relentlessly with our community and agency partners to hold these abusers accountable for their actions.”

