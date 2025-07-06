Infant killed after car crashes into Frederick County home

KEYMAR, Md. — An infant is dead following a Sunday morning car crash in Frederick County.

It happened before 11am in the 12000 block of Woodsboro Pike (MD 194) in Keymar.

Maryland State Police say the driver of a Dodge Durango lost control and struck a telephone pole, before colliding into a home.

A six-month old passenger in the vehicle was flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children Center, where he passed away.

While the driver reported no injuries, a three-year old boy and 26-year-old woman who were also traveling inside the car had to be hospitalized.

As for the home that was hit, nobody was inside, according to police.

Right now the cause of the crash is unclear, however investigators do not believe impairment was a factor.

