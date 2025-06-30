Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frederick Police Officer charged with solicitation of a minor and child pornography possession in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police charged Corporal James Dodson following an investigation that began after fellow officers reported his alleged activities to command staff
Stock image of police lights.
FREDEERICK, Md. — Frederick Police Officer Corporal James Dodson is being charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Frederick Police made these charges public Monday afternoon. This comes after an extensive investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to authorities, an officer of the Frederick Police Department was informed about Dodson's alleged activities and let his command staff know.

This alleged conduct happened in Pennsylvania, so the Pennsylvania State Police was notified and began leading the investigation.

After learning of the allegations, the Frederick Police Command Staff relieved Corporal Dodson of duty and made outside agencies aware.

