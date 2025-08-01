FREDERICK, Md. — Attain Sports announced a major shakeup to its baseball portfolio.

The Orioles' High-A affiliate will relocate to Frederick and the Major League Baseball Draft League team is moving to Aberdeen beginning in the 2026 season.

The team names, Frederick Keys and Aberdeen IronBirds will remain the same, but their leagues will be different.

Nymeo Filed at Harry Grove Stadium will be fully renovated prior to the start of the 2026 season.

With this move, the Frederick Keys are returning to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2020.

“We are thrilled that affiliated baseball is returning to Frederick,” Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias said. “The Frederick community and fans have always been strong supporters of the Orioles, and we look forward to building on a 30-year partnership with the Keys.”

As a Draft League team, Aberdeen will play from June through the first week of September,