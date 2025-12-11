Frederick deputies arrest kidnapping suspect after chase through two counties

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping.

Early Thursday morning deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Crestwood Blvd. in Frederick.

Police say the driver stopped and continued on Route 85.

Deputies learned that the registered vehicle owner, 27-year-old Suba Washington, was wanted on charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in Washington County.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Washington's car struck another car in the area of Crestwood Blvd. and Buckeystown Pike before continuing on the highway.

The driver of the second car was not injured. Deputies deployed stop sticks, causing the tires to flatten.

The pursuit continued into Washington County where Washington was eventually arrested.

A 17-year-old was found in the passenger seat and released to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.