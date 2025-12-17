Frederick County Public Schools to launch Classroom Camera Pilot program

FREDERICK, Md. — While Maryland public schools are well equipped with cameras in and around campus, they've not made their way into the classroom.

That's about to change in Frederick County.

The school system on Wednesday announced plans to launch a Classroom Camera Pilot program.

Cameras will initially be placed in a select number of specialized program classrooms.

"The new classroom camera pilot is a next step in evaluating how video may further support student and staff safety and strengthen transparency in specialized learning environments," the school system said in a release.

To start out, cameras will be installed in Middletown Primary School, inside four Expressions classrooms; Oakdale Middle School, inside two Learning for Life classrooms; and Catoctin High School, inside one Learning for Life classroom.

"Classrooms were selected based on program locations that serve some of FCPS’s most vulnerable learners, including students with complex communication needs, language-based disabilities, or other disabilities that may make it more difficult for them to communicate concerns about their school experience," the school system said.

All cameras will record video only, not audio.

"The purpose of the pilot is to support safety and program fidelity, not to surveil staff or students," the school system reiterated.

Program funding is being provided through a grant.

The pilot will begin on January 20, 2026, lasting until the school year ends.

"FCPS has no immediate plans to install cameras in classrooms across the district; rather, this pilot allows us to thoughtfully evaluate whether cameras provide meaningful support in specific specialized program settings before considering any future steps," the school system said.