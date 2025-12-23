Frederick County man sentenced for raping teen, producing child pornography

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man learned his fate Tuesday after pleading guilty to rape and child pornography production in Frederick County.

Wendell Thomas, 64, was sentenced to 50 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended.

The investigation into Thomas began on Jan. 2, 2025. The victim, a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing, contacted police and told them Thomas gave her marijuana, raped her, and forced her to use cocaine.

She said Thomas sexually assaulted her multiple times over nine months at his home and took illegal images of her.

Police executed a search warrant at Thomas' home and seized his cellphone, which contained multiple images of child sexual abuse material involving the victim.

"This is just evil," said Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith. "We can only hope this young victim can heal and find a path forward after this man goes to prison for his horrific crimes. Chief ASA Carpenter and others in our office will continue to seek lengthy sentences for those who offend against our children."

After his release, Thomas will serve five years of supervised probation through the Sex Offender Management Team. Special conditions include no contact with the victim or minor children, internet monitoring, polygraph testing and GPS monitoring.

Thomas must also register as a Tier II Sex Offender for 25 years.