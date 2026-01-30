Frederick County brewery announces permanent closure

FREDERICK, Md. — Idiom Brewing Company announced it will be closing its doors.

Open for seven years, the Frederick County brewery will continue to operate through February 15.

"Seven years ago, we opened with a simple mission: to craft great beer and even better conversation. Since then, you’ve shared your milestones, your weekends, and your lives with us. But as many of you know, the brewing industry has faced a "perfect storm" lately, and despite our best efforts to weather it, we’ve reached the end of our road," Mike Clements, Idiom Brewing Company owner, said in a Facebook post.

Clements asks customers to come out during their final weeks to show support.