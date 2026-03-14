Fire captain injured, dozens displaced after massive apartment fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County apartment complex is under investigation following a large fire Friday afternoon that injured a firefighter and displaced dozens of residents.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Gabriel Court at 2:39 p.m., arriving to find fire coming from the front of a three-story garden-style apartment complex. A second alarm was requested as crews began suppression efforts.

Windy conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly, with flames visible through the roof of the complex.

A fire captain was struck by a collapsing ceiling while ascending a third-floor stairwell, prompting a mayday call. Crews quickly pulled him to safety, and he was taken to Bayview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Evacuation tones were sounded and crews transitioned to defensive operations as the fire continued to intensify. During the search, crews rescued one juvenile from a second-floor unit. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital as a precaution but was not injured. Multiple pets were also safely removed from the building.

In total, 75 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties worked to bring the fire under control. The blaze impacted two buildings, displacing all residents from 24 units.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region is assisting displaced residents with water, snacks, financial assistance, and other recovery resources.

"In the days and weeks to come, the Red Cross will continue to work with our partners to assist affected residents and provide additional recovery resources to help them get back on their feet," the Red Cross said in a statement.