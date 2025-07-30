Emmitsburg man charged after allegedly threatening mass violence against children's camp at elementary school

EMMITSBURG, Md. — An Emmitsburg man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening mass violence at a children's camp.

Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the threat at Emmitsburg Elementary School at 10:11 a.m.

Witnesses told the deputies that the man, identified as 28-year-old Benjamin Dewees, approached the school's playground, where children and staff were present, and made the threats.

The students and staff quickly went back into the school building, which was placed on lockdown for safety reasons.

Authorities say that after locating and attempting to apprehend Dewees, he assaulted two deputies.

One of those deputies was hospitalized and later released, while the other deputy was not injured.

During an interview with investigators, Dewees said that he had made the threatening statements that witnesses initially reported.

He is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046.