Baltimore men arrested after Frederick Sheriff says they were about to burglarize a home

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says they disrupted a burglary in progress on Sunday, leading to the arrests of two Baltimore men.

Around 8:13pm deputies were called out to a home in the 7000 block of Ridge Road for a pair of suspicious people on the property.

Arriving deputies encountered two masked men wearing dark clothing and gloves near the front door of the house.

Both men took off running into a nearby wooded area, with police giving chase.

A neighbor then spotted the suspects going through their yard, causing damage to their property.

With the help of drones and a police helicopter each was located and arrested.

The Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 26-year-old Damien Tubois Gentry and Gerald Antoine Cooper, 34.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office Gentry & Cooper (Left to Right)

Initially, Cooper provided a false name, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He and Gentry now face a slew of charges including third and fourth-degree burglary, although they've already been released from custody pending trial.

"Our deputies quickly recognized that a potential burglary was unfolding," said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. "There’s also a clear message for anyone coming into Frederick County with the intent to commit a crime: it likely won’t end well—just as it didn’t for these individuals."

Court records show Gentry was arrested in Baltimore City back in September 2023 for carrying a loaded handgun.

Cooper has a 2022 conviction for fleeing and eluding police, for which he was given one-year probation.

