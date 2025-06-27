Baltimore man sentenced to 60 years for intimidating witness

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Milton Stewart, 58, was charged with four counts of felony witness intimidation and one count of obstruction of justice.

This stems from an incident on March 28, 2024, during a traffic stop on I-70.

Stewart, nicknamed "Silk," was one of four people inside the car. After a positive K9 alert, deputies searched the car and recovered a large amount of controlled dangerous substances.

He was charged with felony drug offenses as a result of the investigation.

During the traffic stop, one of the other passengers provided information to the sergeant about Stewart relevant to the drug investigation.

Stewart was in custody at the Frederick County Detention Center and then committed several acts of witness intimidation, officials say.

He sent a threatening and corrupting text message to the witness's daughter, intending to be seen by the witness.

He also sent a birthday card with some messages that read, "I LOVE YOU TO DEATH," and "I NEVER FORGET." These messages were all sent from the detention center.

At the time, Stewart was on probation for first-degree murder. He was found guilty in Baltimore in 2006, then released in November 2021.