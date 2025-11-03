Bakery de France expands manufacturing in Frederick and brings 125 new jobs to the area

Bakery de France announced it will open a new manufacturing facility in Frederick, increasing its footprint in Maryland.

The new facility, located on the company's existing production site, is expected to create 125 new full-time jobs in the area by the end of 2028.

Bakery de France offers all-natural, sustainably produced artisan bread to retailers and restaurants nationwide.

The company’s current Frederick facility is used for long fermentation of its artisan breads. The new 176,000-square-foot facility site will help increase production of baguettes, dinner rolls, and bread loaves.

It's being developed in partnership with Belgium-based La Lorraine Bakery Group, the company’s joint venture partner. This is Bakery de France's third location in the United States.

“This new facility represents an exciting step forward for Bakery de France — a chance to grow, innovate, and keep doing what we love most: baking exceptional bread for our customers,” said Bakery de France Chief Executive Officer Alexander Salameh.

Maryland and Frederick County are supporting a new Bakery de France project with a $700,000 state loan and multiple tax incentives.

The Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve the conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, while Frederick County and the City of Frederick are providing tax credits, property tax exemptions, and fast-track permitting.