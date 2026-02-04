Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFrederick County

Actions

Armed robbery at PNC Bank under investigation in Frederick County

IMG_3333.jpeg
Frederick County Sheriff's Office
IMG_3333.jpeg
Posted

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported armed robbery at a PNC Bank in Urbana.

On February 4, deputies responded to the PNC Bank located at 8920 Fingerboard Road for a reported panic alarm.

When they arrived, deputies quickly determined an armed robbery just took place inside the bank.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, implied he was armed with a handgun and demanded cash before fleeing the scene and unknown amount of money.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

As deputies continue their investigation, there is an increased law enforcement in the Urbana.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling 301-600-1046.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR