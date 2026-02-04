Armed robbery at PNC Bank under investigation in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported armed robbery at a PNC Bank in Urbana.

On February 4, deputies responded to the PNC Bank located at 8920 Fingerboard Road for a reported panic alarm.

When they arrived, deputies quickly determined an armed robbery just took place inside the bank.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, implied he was armed with a handgun and demanded cash before fleeing the scene and unknown amount of money.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

As deputies continue their investigation, there is an increased law enforcement in the Urbana.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling 301-600-1046.