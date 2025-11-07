Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25 people evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure at Frederick County church

LIBERTYTOWN, Md. — Twenty-five people were evaluated by medical personnel Friday after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a Frederick County church.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to Saint Peter's Church in the 9200 block of Church Street around 4:09 p.m. after receiving reports of a gas odor.

Fire crews evacuated the building and began ventilation procedures after discovering elevated carbon monoxide levels inside the church.

All 25 people are being assessed at the scene by medical personnel. Officials called in the EMS Task Force to assist with the response.

Their conditions are unknown at this time and fire officials have not yet revealed if a source of the carbon monoxide has been found.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

