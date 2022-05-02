Frederick woman charged with assaulting two deputies on Sunday

FREDERICK, Md. — A 25-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting two Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies were called to the 3200 block of Basford Road in Frederick on May 1 for a domestic disturbance and upon response, attempted to take Bethany Stovall into custody.

As the first deputy arrived on scene and attempted to put handcuffs on her, deputies say she resisted and during the struggle, Stovall bit the deputy in the right arm.

Officials say as other deputies arrived Stovall kicked another deputy in the arms, chest, and face and kicked the first deputy and struck her in the face.

She was finally secured in the back of the vehicle when she proceeded to damage the back seat passenger door.

As they were en-route to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, deputies said Stovall unbuckled herself and tried to lunge into the front compartment of the vehicle.

Currently held without bond, Stovall is at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and her 10 charge include:

• Two counts of assault second degree

• Two counts of assault second degree of LE/P&P/Fire/EM personnel

• Three counts malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000

• Resisting/Interfering with an arrest

• Disorderly conduct

• Failure to obey lawful order