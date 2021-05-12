Frederick teen sentenced for hate attack following 2020 house party

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday sentenced an 18-year-old man to 15 years behind bars with all but four suspended on assault and hate crime charges.

Last February 15, then 17-year-old Corey Robert Welch was at a house party in the 6900 Block of Meadowlake Road in New Market, when he made anti-gay remarks to someone else at the party

While that person was outside waiting to be picked up by a ride-share to leave the party, prosecutors say Welch and another individual named Martin Geiser began attacking him.

Prosecutors say the victim begged the suspects to just take his things and leave him alone, but the beating continued to the point where the victim reportedly lost consciousness three times.

When the ride-share driver finally showed up, Welch is said to have told them the victim would be a few more minutes.

Throughout the attack Welch repeatedly called the victim anti-gay slurs, prosecutors say.

The night of the assault, deputies quickly located the victim who then positively identified Welch and Geiser.

Investigators determined the victim’s injuries were consistent with strangulation including red marks, swelling of the neck, and a raspy voice. Additionally, the victim sustained a concussion and leg injury.

Welch's attorneys had tried unsuccessfully to get the judge to move the case to juvenile court.