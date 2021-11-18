Frederick Sheriff offers snacks for inmates who are vaxed

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office believes they have found a clever way to convince inmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, the adult detention center will give out a $10 snack package to any inmate who has gotten a vaccine or plans to get one.

Those who received both doses will get two packages, however there are no current plans to add a third package for a booster.

“While we cannot force inmates to get the vaccination, if we encourage them to get vaccinated with this incentive and utilize zero tax dollars to do it; then it is a good program for everyone involved,” said Major Michael Cronise, ADC assistant chief. “We hope those inmates who have not been vaccinated will jump on this incentive and take advantage of it, while they can."