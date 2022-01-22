Frederick Sheriff investigating suspicious death of woman found laying in the road Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found laying in the road Saturday morning.

Deputies got the call around 8:50 am, and discovered the woman unresponsive in the 3100 block of Pheasant Run in Green Valley.

Officials say she went into cardiac arrest inside the ambulance, while on the way to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office did not say whether they believed foul play is suspected. It's unclear if the woman suffered any injuries or trauma.

Her name was not released.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-600-1046 or email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov, and reference case # 22-007263.