Frederick mayor visits businesses affected by shooting

FREDERICK, Md. — The mayor of Frederick visited businesses affected by the shooting at riverside tech park Monday.

Last Tuesday 38-year-old U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, shot 26-year-old Casey Nutt and 38-year old Carlo Portugal.

On Monday, Mayor Michael O’Connor stopped by four businesses including Nicolock Paving Stone. That's the business Nutt ran into after being shot.

"It’s nice to know that he came out here to say thank you also,” said Nicolock Paving Stones employee Garett Wagner. “I’ve been in Frederick since ‘89, I love this area, and for him to say thank you and we appreciate what you do, and we also showed him our facility and what we actually do here, so that was pretty cool."

Nutt was treated and released last week.

Portugal is still in critical condition. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their costs.

