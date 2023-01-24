Frederick man shot by police after allegedly firing gun inside home

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man was shot by police after allegedly firing a gun inside his home Monday.

It happened just after 12:30am in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road.

Officers got word that the man's wife was still inside the home hiding in a closet. Upon arriving on scene, police said they could see the man holding a gun through the window.

Shortly after that, the man allegedly began firing again prompting police to rush inside and shoot him.

The suspect was hospitalized but is expected to survive. It's unclear if he will face any charges.

"I am consistently impressed with the way our officers conduct themselves in these tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situations," said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation that will be handled by Maryland State Police.

“Any time one of our officers uses deadly force, or potentially deadly force, we must do everything possible to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the incident," said Lando. "To that end, we have asked the Maryland State Police to take the lead in the investigation into this morning’s shooting. The Frederick Police Department will fully cooperate with that investigation."