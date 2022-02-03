Frederick man served criminal summons on six counts of abuse, neglect of animals

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man has been served a criminal summons on six counts of abuse or neglect of animals involving two Cane Corso puppies.

The Frederick County Division of Animal Control received a tip of possible animal abuse in the 6600 block of Granville Court in December 2021 and on December 15, a search warrant was conducted at 34-year-old Tiree Lynell Peck's home.

As a result of the search warrant, officers removed two Cane Corso puppies from the house, seized evidence and took photographs.

The investigation found that Peck tethered the two dogs for extended periods of time, which limited their ability to sit, stand, and have access to food and water.

Information also indicated that he muzzled the dogs with a makeshift device resulting in physical injury.

Officers transported the two dogs, named tStorm and tSchenzie, to their agency for safekeeping and to maintain their wellbeing.

“The owner has declined multiple times to voluntarily relinquish ownership to FCDAC so we will watch over the dogs through the completion of the criminal case,” said David Luckenbaugh, FCDAC Interim Director. “Once the case is over, we will make every effort to obtain custody through the legal process. We adamantly oppose returning custody of the dogs back to Mr. Peck.

If anyone has information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-127213.