Frederick man sentenced in 2020 Waterside Community homicide

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man has been sentenced after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and accessory after the-fact to first-degree murder.

According to officials, in September 2020, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a walking path behind the Waterside Community in Frederick for a report of a person suffering from head trauma. The victim, Jaemari Anderson, was taken to shock trauma where he later died.

Detectives learned that 29-year-old Jordan Burris Hooks and his co-defendants Brian Braheem Henry and Daniel Alonzo Flythe were gathered at the Hooks residence in Waterside and after an argument, the group left and walked down the walking path.

According to testimony, believing he was about to get into a fight, Anderson turned to hand Flythe his eyeglasses, but instead was shot once in the head at close range by Flythe.

In January 2022, Flythe reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to life suspend all but 40 years for first degree murder. Henry plead guilty to accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced in February to 10 years.

Hooks was sentenced to thirty years with all but eight and a half years of that sentence suspended. He will receive credit for the time he has served.