Frederick man pleads guilty to federal charges of making violent threats against Biden, Harris during 2020 election

BALTIMORE — A Frederick man has pleaded guilty to federal voter intimidation charges, during the 2020 election season.

James Dale Reed, 42, was accused of leaving a threatening note at the front door of a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporter.

Reed was caught on a door bell camera dropping off the note on October 4.

At first Reed denied it was him in the video, but two days later admitted to writing and leaving the note.

In it Reed warned that he would target Biden and Harris supporters.

"We have a list of of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with the scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about," he wrote.

He also violently threatened both Biden and Harris who were the Democratic nominees at the time.

Authorities later recovered two registered guns from Reed's home.

A Frederick County judge already sentenced Reed to time served and three years of supervised probation on local charges.

Reed spent 132 days in county jail.

He could now spend a maximum of another five-years in federal prison.

Sentencing on the federal charges has been scheduled for July 27 at 4pm.