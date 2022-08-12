Frederick man found guilty in 2021 deadly shooting inside Burger King

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man was found guilty of killing a man inside a Burger King in 2021.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm under the age of 21 in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaion Antonio Penamon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4.

“I take comfort in knowing the family will receive justice for the murder of Jaion. At sentencing, I will be asking for substantial incarceration for Robey for this truly senseless murder," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said.

Robey faces up to 65 years in prison on all counts.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2021 at the Burger King on Routzahn Way in Frederick. Penamon was found dead from gunshot wounds on the floor near the restaurant's inner door.

The investigation showed that Robey went to the Burger King with a loaded gun to confront his girlfriend about an affair she was having with a co-worker. Penamon told Robey and his girlfriend to take the argument outside. Witnesses then saw Robey pull a handgun from his jacket pocket and shoot Penamon twice in the chest.

Robey then took off and was later arrested by police.