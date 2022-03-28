Frederick man faces time in prison for rape of teenage girl

FREDERICK, Md. — Willian Alexander Reyes-Reyes of Frederick was sentenced to twenty years in the Division of Corrections for 2nd Degree Rape. He was also found guilty of 2nd degree assault and and a 3rd degree sex offense.

The 29-year-old was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation, register as a Tier-3 sex offender, have no contact with the victim or females under the age of 16 and submit to the COMET program. Members of this program receive monthly home visits by agents who ask them questions about future employment, finances and personal relationships.

According to official reports, police spoke with a woman who claimed her 14-year-old daughter was raped on October 10, 2019. Investigators learned that the victim had been hanging out with a group of friends in the woods behind the Elmwood Terrace Apartments on the evening of Oct.10. The victim knew Reyes and was also with the group.

Reyes insisted on walking her home, but once they were away from the group he claimed to be lost. They sat down to try and figure out where they were, and as soon as she sat down he attacked her.