Frederick man drowns after crashing into retaining pond, vehicle fully submerged

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to help the Frederick County Fire and Rescue for reports of a drowning Tuesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., they found a person in the retaining pond behind the CVS, located at 5414 Rotary Avenue, in New Market.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim crashed his car into the retaining pond behind the drug store. The vehicle was fully submerged and the victim was drowning.

After several emergency measures taken by Emergency Medical Services personnel on scene and at the hospital, Ki Ho Lam, age 76, died around 1 a.m. this morning.

Police investigation revealed there was no foul play involved.