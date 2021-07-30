Frederick man charged with 10 counts of possession for child pornography

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession for child pornography.

On Thursday, members of the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force (FCCCTF) executed a search warrant in the 5200 block of Ivywood Drive South, in Frederick.

During this search, 24-year-old Shawn Behal admitted to being the user behind seven different email addresses associated with uploading images of child pornography and downloading and possessing large quantities of adult and child pornography from various websites.

Behal further admitted to having child pornography saved on hard drives located inside his bedroom. A search of the bedroom revealed numerous electronics and a forensic preview conducted on one particular device, belonging to Behal, revealed countless images of child pornography.

Based on the appearance of some of the images gathered, detectives estimate the children range in age from 3 to 7 years old.

Between January 12 and July 27, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detective, assigned to the FCCCTF, investigated 71 different Cyber Tips related to the internet protocol address associated with four of the emails used by Behal.

In total, more than 2,130 reported images were consistent with Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) or child erotica.

FCSO deputies transported Behal to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. His 10 charges are for knowingly possessing photographs depicting an individual under 16-years-old engaged in sexual conduct.