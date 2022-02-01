Watch
Frederick driver strikes snowbank before deadly head-on collision

Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:07:05-05

FREDERICK, Md. — A 19-year-old Frederick man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash.

Police say William Harold Westmoreland hit a snowbank while trying to drive on the shoulder to pass several cars on Old National Pike.

The impact sent his Nissan Sentra into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Westmoreland became trapped inside his car and died on scene.

The driver of the Ford was also injured and taken to a hospital in Hagerstown.

Old National Pike was shut down for about two and-a-half hours as a result of the crash.

