Frederick Douglass High School continues virtual learning for another two weeks

BALTIMORE, Md. — Frederick Douglass High Schooll will continue virtual learning for another two weeks.

Baltimore City Public Schools shared an update on their website saying the extension will allow time for building repairs to occur from flood damage at the building.

Both Digital Harbor High School and Douglass had flood damage over winter break. Digital Harbor returns to in-person learning Monday, January 9.

Students and staff at Frederick Douglass High School are expected to continue virtual learning until next Friday, January 20. The school says they will give an update of any changes no later than that date.