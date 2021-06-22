Watch
Frederick deputies search for missing woman last seen three weeks ago

Elizabeth Jean Goldberg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 22, 2021
MT AIRY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a 25-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in three weeks.

Elizabeth Jean Goldberg, of Mount Airy, is described as 5'10" and 110 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, which police say is typically worn in a bun.

Goldberg is said to have an “Iziah” tattoo on her chest and “Ashley” and “Ira” tattooed on her wrists.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Zachary Sanders at zsanders@frederickcountymd.gov or by calling 301-600-3664 or 301-600-1046 and referencing case number # 21-058537.

