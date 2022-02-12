Watch
Frederick County's mask regulation is no longer in effect

Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 12, 2022
FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County announced Saturday that its Board of Health mask regulation is no longer in effect. This comes after COVID case numbers in the county have dropped below 20 per 100,000 population.

County residents are urged to continue to take preventative measures to reduce widespread illness, including getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and getting tested as needed.

The CDC recommends that anyone age two and older (even citizens up to date on vaccines) wear masks indoors in public places where community transmission is considerable or high.

Frederick County also prefaces that any future mask regulation would require a new Board of Health regulation.

At this moment, Frederick County is still in high transmission.

