3 people injured, 1 critically, after Carroll County greenhouse explosion, partial collapse

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Three people were injured Friday after a greenhouse in Carroll County caught fire and partially collapsed, according to Frederick County Maryland Fire & Rescue.

Several Frederick County firefighters responded to the scene and found flames coming from Catoctin Mountain Growers, located in the 8000 block of Six Bridges Road.

Corporal Jonathan Light with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office told WMAR-2 News that deputies also responded to the scene for an "industrial accident involving an explosion and partial building collapse."

One person was airlifted by a state police helicopter to a burn center with critical injuries. Two others were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All people inside the building are accounted for. Fire and EMS crews remain on scene, along with Carroll County Sheriff deputies.

Deputy state fire marshals are also on scene and are investigating the incident.