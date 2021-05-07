Watch
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen May 2

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:58 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 20:58:33-04

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old Enyla Lyne Thomas.

She was last seen on May 2 around 6:00 p.m. in the 9200 block of Ridgefield Circle. She's 5’4”, 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and hot pink and white sneakers.

Enyla also has a gold nose piercing and a tattoo of a dollar sign on the webbing of her hand.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at (301)-600-1046, CASE# 21-040130.

