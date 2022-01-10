Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death Monday afternoon

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a person was found in Frederick Monday.

The individual was found dead just after 4 p.m. in the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive.

At this point, there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-003169. If you want to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 240-877-4234.