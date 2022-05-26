Frederick County Sheriff offers free active shooter training, increases school safety checks

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is offering free active shooter training for residents.

It's called the CRASE course, which stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

The 75-minute, in-person training provides strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event.

Anyone interested in scheduling a training should contact Lt. Brian Woodward at 301-600-7110.

"The FCSO is frequently requested by schools, businesses, and community members for training on what they should do if confronted with an active shooter event," the Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday press release. "As a reminder, FCSO trained deputies can teach the CRASE course to any Frederick County community member, school, or business that requests this specialized training."

In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office says it is stepping up school safety checks throughout the day.

The agency has 16 School Resource Officers assigned to high schools in Frederick County. Other local municipalities in the county, such as the Frederick City, Mt. Airy, Brunswick and Thurmont Police Departments also conduct checks in their respective jurisdictions.

Patrol deputies also have access to all county schools to conduct daily safety checks as well.

The Sheriff's Office vowed to "investigate all social media posts that are threatening or referencing acts of mass violence."

“Safety in our schools and community is everyone’s responsibility. It is important to report any suspicious activity to the police,” said FCSO Lt. Jason Deater, SRO commander. “Preliminary reports regarding the shooters in Texas and New York indicate the assailants posted concerning messages on social media.

