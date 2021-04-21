Watch
Frederick County Sheriff looking for a missing 13-year-old in Walkersville

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 21, 2021
WALKERSVILLE, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff is looking for a missing 13-year-old in the 8300 block in the Discovery housing area, in Walkersville.

Officials say Daron Adam Saylor is a mixed-race teen approximately 5 foot 4 inches and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair. Saylor was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. today wearing a black shirt and pants with black shoes, a black backpack and riding a red bicycle in the area of Routes 194 and 26 heading south.

If you have seen this person or have any information that could help, contact 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-036169.

