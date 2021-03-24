Frederick County revises COVID-19 regulations

The Frederick County Board of Health has revised their COVID-19 regulations.
This regulation includes:
- removes restrictions on social gatherings involving 25 or more persons
- adds a requirement for certain public gatherings of 100 or more persons to provide to the Health Department information about the gathering
- no longer places occupancy limits on fitness centers or wedding venues
The regulation goes into effect in Frederick County at 5pm on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Face coverings and physical distancing are still required.