Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frederick County revises COVID-19 regulations

items.[0].image.alt
AP Images
Coronavirus
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 21:39:37-04

The Frederick County Board of Health has revised their COVID-19 regulations.

This regulation includes:

  • removes restrictions on social gatherings involving 25 or more persons
  • adds a requirement for certain public gatherings of 100 or more persons to provide to the Health Department information about the gathering
  • no longer places occupancy limits on fitness centers or wedding venues

The regulation goes into effect in Frederick County at 5pm on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Face coverings and physical distancing are still required.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020