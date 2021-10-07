Watch
Frederick County officials join in public search for missing 79-year-old Anthony Walker

Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:22:50-04

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — On Thursday the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue Services will join the community in a public search for 79-year-old Anthony Joseph Walker.

"Tony" was last seen walking out of his Jefferson home overnight October 6. According to family, he has dementia and is hard of hearing.

On Wednesday, they pleaded with the community for help.

The search is expected to get underway at 1pm. Anyone interested in joining should meet at Remsburg Park located at 7408 Holter Road in Middletown.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone participating be at least 18-years-old with a valid identification.

Those helping out should also be prepared to walk long distances along various terrain. Volunteers are asked to not bring dogs.

"Tony" was last wearing a gray Maryland sweatshirt and khaki pants, with Teva sandals and dark socks.

