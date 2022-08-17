Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 14:08:46-04

A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.

Dominic M. Valenti, 25, is accused in the incident on West C Street in Brunswick, which happened just before 5:30 a.m. Aug. 7.

Brunswick police officers found two improvised explosive devices in a backpack Valenti was wearing.

Valenti allegedly forced his way into a relative's home and threatened to kill them, holding a machete to one of the victims' throats and pretending to stab them with a steak knife, said the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Bomb Squad was requested after police found more possible improvised explosive devices on Valenti's property.

Valenti was later taken to a local hospital for an emergency evaluation, and arrested today. He is being held without bond after being charged with manufacturing and possessing a destructive device, home invasion, three counts of second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019