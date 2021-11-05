Watch
Frederick County man struck and killed by SUV overnight on route 40

Posted at 9:27 AM, Nov 05, 2021
FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County man is dead after being struck by a car overnight Friday.

Bobby Jerome Martin Jr. reportedly walked up the ramp from US 15 south onto Route 40, around the lane divider, when he was hit by a Chevy Trax SUV.

Martin Jr. died on scene. The driver was cooperative, according to Maryland State Police.

Alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor.

Maryland State Police Crash Investigators processed the scene. Two of three lanes were closed during the investigation. All lanes of travel were opened back up at 0440 am. Next of kin have been notified.

All lanes were reopened by 4:40am.

Anyone with information can email Matthew.Spencer@Maryland.Gov.

