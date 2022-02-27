Frederick County man arrested for child abduction

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County deputies arrested a man Sunday for the abduction of two children in the 8200 block of Reich's Ford Road.

Christopher Wade Schultz, 40, is being charged with two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of home invasion, 3rd-degree burglary, trespassing on posted property, and 2nd-degree assault.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the area for a service call of an abduction in progress. Deputies were alerted by dispatchers that the father of two young children was tailing the suspect who had just forcibly removed the children from his home.

The suspect stopped his car in a neighboring business parking lot after failing to stop for a short distance. When deputies approached Schultz, he refused to obey their directions and got out of his car and opened his backdoor to deploy a Rottweiler dog to his side.

Deputies were able to identify one of the children in the backseat when Schultz unlocked the door to let the dog out.

After confirming with Schultz and the children's father that he had no relation to or rights to the children, the 40-year-old was taken into custody, and the children were safely reunited with their family.

FCSO Patrol Operations assistant Commander Lt. Jason Deater praised the deputies' prompt response and apprehension of the suspect, saying it saved this from becoming a more traumatic situation for the kids.

"The quick response and interception of the suspect by our deputies prevented this from being a further traumatic situation for the children," said Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander. "The attempted abduction was quickly resolved, and the children were expeditiously and safely reunited with their family."