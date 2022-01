FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Health Department vaccination clinics will begin offering Pfizer boosters to children 12-15 years old on Wednesday.

Upcoming clinics can be found here. Boosters are available at all vaccination clinics.

Scheduling an appointment is the best way to guarantee a vaccination, but some walk-ins will be taken as supply allows.

For help scheduling an appointment, call 855-MDGoVax or 855-634-6829 between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.