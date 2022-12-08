Watch Now
Frederick County firefighter killed in 3-alarm fire in Pennsylvania

Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 08, 2022
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Frederick County firefighter was one of two first responders killed in a 3-alarm house fire Wednesday in Schuylkill County, Pa., north of Harrisburg.

Zachary Paris, 36, was a new recruit and just graduated Sept. 10 to serve with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue. He responded to a fire along with New Tripoli Fire Company on Dec. 7, where he and New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber ultimately died.

Frederick County Fire & Rescue Chief Tom Coe said in a statement:

“There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are feeling today. Not only was Zach someone who was living out his dream of becoming a career firefighter, but he was also living out his dream as a family man. We often take for granted that firefighters not only serve members of the community where they work, but many also selflessly contribute to the communities where they live.”

Zachary Paris is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

