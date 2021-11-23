Frederick County BOE approves plans to help recruit employees and ease staff workload

FREDERICK, Md. — The Board of Education of Frederick County passed several motions at Monday night’s meeting focused on recruiting employees and lessening staff workload.
“This year, more than 44,000 students have returned to in-person learning five days per week,” FCPS Board of Education President Jay Mason said. “While it has been so beneficial to have students back in classrooms, it is also clear this school year has caused strain on staff, which has been made worse by staffing challenges systemwide.”
The following motions were passed:
- Motion one: If any motions are passed related to salaries, the Board will start conversations with the three employee associations as soon as possible.
- Motion two: FCPS will increase *pay by $3 an hour for all substitute teachers effective December 1, 2021.
- Motion three: FCPS will remove payment for fingerprinting services effective December 1, 2021 and reimburse those who paid for fingerprinting between July 1, 2021 - November 30, 2021.
- Motion four: Professional development will be voluntary unless it is mandated by law.
- Motion five: FCPS will close 2 hours early on Thursday, January 13, Tuesday, February 22, and Friday, March 25, to provide additional time for staff.
- Motion six: FCPS offices will be closed to the public during Winter Break and Spring Break to allow staff uninterrupted time to focus on priorities.
- Motion seven: FCPS will create a centralized volunteer recruitment program to support school-based needs.
- Motion eight: FCPS will increase minimum starting *salary to $15 an hour.
- Motion nine: FCPS Board of Education will advocate to the state to increase time from one to three years for retired staff to be able to reapply without being subject to fingerprinting and background checks.
- Motion ten: FCPS will offer a retention incentive to food service workers and bus drivers & assistants.
- Motion eleven: FCPS will charge the insurance council to research & determine options to provide alternate compensation in lieu of selecting FCPS health & dental benefits.
- Motion twelve: FCPS will provide supplemental pay to teachers and administrators providing substitute coverage for colleagues at their *per diem rate during FY22.