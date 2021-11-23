Frederick County BOE approves plans to help recruit employees and ease staff workload

FREDERICK, Md. — The Board of Education of Frederick County passed several motions at Monday night’s meeting focused on recruiting employees and lessening staff workload.

“This year, more than 44,000 students have returned to in-person learning five days per week,” FCPS Board of Education President Jay Mason said. “While it has been so beneficial to have students back in classrooms, it is also clear this school year has caused strain on staff, which has been made worse by staffing challenges systemwide.”

The following motions were passed: