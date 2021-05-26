Watch
Frederick County Board of Health rescinds COVID-19 regulation

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 26, 2021
FREDERICK, Md. — On Tuesday, The Frederick County Board of Health convened to discuss the department's COVID-19 response operations and decided to rescind Regulation 01-2021.

Regulation 01-2021 was approved by the Board of Health on March 23, 2021 and included a requirement for certain public gatherings of 100 or more persons to provide to the Health Department information about the gathering.

This requirement is no longer in place.

“This change is possible thanks to our improving metrics, fewer cases and hospitalizations, and increasing vaccinations,” says Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer. “We are excited by the progress being made in Frederick County as we’re working hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in or community.”

